Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are to carry out new searches of a reservoir, Sky News understands.

Officers will start work tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Arade dam, which is located about 50 kilometres from where the British toddler went missing in Praia da Luz in the Algarve, 16 years ago.

British police will also be present during the search, according to Portuguese media reports.

The investigation of the site reportedly comes at the request of German police, who announced in June 2020 that they believed Madeleine was dead and that suspect Christian B was likely responsible.

The convicted child abuser and drug dealer used to visit the reservoir, it is claimed.

Christian B is currently in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same area of the Algarve region from where Madeleine went missing, but has not been charged with any crime related to the disappearance.