A dark day on the Inca motorway. A serious accident between a car and a motorbike and a car on fire almost at the same time caused a tremendous traffic jam on one of the main arteries of the island in both directions. Both events took place at around 3pm on the Ma-13, near the town of Santa Maria.

The first incident occurred at a quarter to three in the afternoon. A car travelling in the direction of Palma started to burn at kilometre 12 of the MA-13 motorway, next to the Santa Maria exit, for reasons as yet unknown. The 112 emergency services and the Mallorca fire brigade were on the scene quickly. At almost the same time, another incident occurred at the same point, but in the direction of Inca.

A vehicle ran head-on into a motorbike, the rider of which was thrown off and hit the hard shoulder of the road. The occupants of the vehicle were unharmed or slightly injured and were taken to hospital. The motorcyclist, for his part, was assisted and taken to the Hospital de Son Espases by an Advanced Life Support ambulance. The man suffered multiple injuries.