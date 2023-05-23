Pollensa town hall has given approval for the project to redevelop the old Cine Capitol, which is by the Plaça Major. The project will also include the rehabilitation of a house on C. Antoni Maura.

A multipurpose cultural space in the heart of Pollensa is promised. The town hall says that funding is in place and that work will take around two years. The cost will be 5.24 million euros, of which 1.3 million will come from EU Next Generation funds and 400,000 euros from the Balearic government's tourist accommodation places fund. Among other features, there will be a theatre with 240 seats. The front of the building is to be enhanced but will essentially stay the same.

Built in 1944 by Guillem Cifre Seguí, the last film at the cinema was screened in 2001.