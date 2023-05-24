On Monday, a man of South American origin was remanded in custody by a court in Inca for the alleged rape of a second girl under the age of 13.

On Wednesday last week, the Guardia Civil arrested the man in Puerto Pollensa for the alleged rape of a twelve-year-old girl. He appeared in court in Inca and was released on charges.

Publicity given to this case led another girl to tell close friends that she had been raped by the same man. Their contact was via Instagram, as it had been for the first girl. Her mother found out and reported the matter to the Guardia Civil, who arrested the man on Friday.