Between 1 January and 31 May, 8,575 illegal immigrants arrivals to Spain were recorded, 31.6% less than in the previous year, but the number of entries by small boats to the mainland and the Balearics by sea have increased by 30% compared to last year (from 2,824 to 3,672), according to the latest data from Ministry of the Interior.

By sea, 8,140 immigrants have arrived in 423 boats, 27.2 % less, thanks to the significant reduction in the flow of small boats to the Canary Islands, where arrivals have been reduced by almost half: from 8,268 people in 2022 to 4,406 this year (-47 %).

Today, a total of 18 migrants of North African origin and in apparent good health were intercepted in a small boat eight miles south of Cabrera.

The incident occurred at 10.52 a.m. when Maritime Rescue and the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard intercepted a small boat in the waters of Cabrera, following a previous sighting by the Integrated External Surveillance System (SIVE).