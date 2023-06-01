Rise in arrivals of small boats in the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma01/06/2023 14:50
Between 1 January and 31 May, 8,575 illegal immigrants arrivals to Spain were recorded, 31.6% less than in the previous year, but the number of entries by small boats to the mainland and the Balearics by sea have increased by 30% compared to last year (from 2,824 to 3,672), according to the latest data from Ministry of the Interior.
