Spain's finance ministry has decreed the expropriation of the Social Club nightlife venue on Palma's Paseo Marítimo, the swimming pool and the bridge that connects the Bahía Mediterráneo building with the Paseo Marítimo. All of these are to be demolished as part of the work to redevelop the Paseo Marítimo.
Expropriation of Palma's Social Club given the go-ahead
Demolition is scheduled for November this year
