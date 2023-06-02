Spain's finance ministry has decreed the expropriation of the Social Club nightlife venue on Palma's Paseo Marítimo, the swimming pool and the bridge that connects the Bahía Mediterráneo building with the Paseo Marítimo. All of these are to be demolished as part of the work to redevelop the Paseo Marítimo.

Alhambra SA is the company with the concession for the club until December 2027. The compensation has been set at just over 500,000 euros, an amount that the company doesn't agree with. The Balearic Ports Authority, which is the responsible administration in this instance, says that the amount has been calculated "through an independent expert appraisal, taking into account the value of the works and facilities of the concessions". The company now has a month to present an appeal to the national ministry of transport, mobility and the urban agenda.

The demolition is currently scheduled for November 2023. If the expropriation is delayed, there is a margin until May 2024. If this deadline were not to be met, there would have to be modification of the calendar for the works.