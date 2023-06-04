The National Police in Palma report having arrested a member of a gang engaged in the theft of top-of-the-range cars in Germany. There was a European warrant for his arrest that had been issued by the German authorities.

In March last year, he was making what was apparently a regular journey to Poland in a stolen car to be sold on the black market. On this particular occasion, he was intercepted by a German police patrol. There was a high-speed chase, which ended after his car had been hit by the police car. However, he managed to flee on foot and disappeared.

On Tuesday, the National Police's central organised crime unit informed colleagues in Palma that he was in Mallorca. He was located and arrested at the airport on Tuesday afternoon.