The acting minister for Economic Model, Tourism and Employment, Iago Negueruela, has assured that Ryanair will not charge for taking ensaimadas on board its planes and said that “it has never charged” for this service.



Negueruela made the statement today after a meeting with Ryanair officials and the Balearic Association of Bakers and Confectioners to clarify whether or not ensaimadas can be carried with the low cost airline’s cheapest fare, which includes only one piece of hand luggage.

Negeruela said that Ryanair have stated that their conditions of carriage “have not changed” and that “they have never charged for carrying ensaimadas”.

In response to the recent controversy that Ryanair hag charged people extra, the airline explained that what happened was that “the passengers had not contracted the fare to be able to carry hand luggage and that they were charged the extra, and not for the ensaimadas they were carrying”.

Ryanair said that one or two ensaimadas can be taken on board at no extra cost even if the cheapest fare is contracted, which allows only a backpack or bag that fits under the seat of the plane to be taken on board.

The manager of the Balearic Association of Bakers and Confectioners, Pep Magraner, said that they are “satisfied” to have clarified the situation and to be able to provide “clear and concise” information on the transport of ensaimadas.