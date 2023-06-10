Two seventeen-year-old students from Palma have been arrested by the National Police for having hacked their school's computer system and accessed exams.

In March, the two hacked the system and installed a virus that corrupted a series of files. They managed to access exams set by one teacher and then passed them on to classmates. The grades were very high, which aroused suspicions.

They then accessed other teachers' accounts. In April, the school reported its suspicions to the National Police. Computer crime specialists traced two IPs to the two students.

After being questioned they were released, the case now being handled by the Prosecutor's Office for Minors.