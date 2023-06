Bar and restaurant owners in La Llonja, Palma, are demanding that Palma City Council complies with the ruling of the High Court of Justice and allows them to extend the opening hours of their terraces until 00.30 on the weekend and twelve o’clock on weekdays.

At the moment, terraces have to be cleared by 11pm but after four years of litigation and an administrative appeal, the court ruled in favour of the restaurateurs and considered the regulation limiting their opening hours “annulled”.

However, Palma City Council has not yet complied with the ruling and, for the time being, has not repealed the regulation or recovered the extended working hours, as its legal services have filed an appeal against the court order.