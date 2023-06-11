Maribel Alcázar is the president of the Palma federation of residents associations. She says that the city becomes insufferable in summer. This is especially so at night, but it is also the case during the day in areas where there is much tourism. Holiday rental (illegal), the disembarkation of 10,000 cruise passengers and the sounds of people on holiday; noise without remedy.

"The areas polluted by noise have been growing. The residents of the Paseo Marítimo, by the bullring, Son Espanyolet, Bons Aires, Ses Veles are beginning to move." For Alcázar, the problem is that nightlife activity is spreading like "an oil spill". There is no control and there is permission in areas that are residential.

In Plaça Coll, for instance, José is looking for somewhere else to rent. His is a neighbourhood with illegal rental and one where "musicians play under our balconies". He accepts that the bar terraces stick to their opening hours. "But there are many drunks when everything closes, and they stay here to drink. Nobody does anything. We call the police. They came once. We want to get out of here, it's unbearable. All the neighbours are leaving because they can't take it anymore."

In Santa Catalina, Francisca Lagartera insists that there are bars and nightclubs which should open on an industrial estate because that way they would not bother the residents. "Mallorca is the new Ibiza. The wild party has come here, to my neighbourhood. Junkies, urine, faeces, vomit and people who have sex."

Alcázar wants the new mayor to meet federation representatives immediately and continue working with the councillors and groups who formed the so-called table for coexistence which seeks to solve the noise problem.