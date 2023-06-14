On Tuesday around 11pm, five people had to be evacuated from a house on C. Corb Marí in El Terreno (Palma) when part of the front of the building collapsed.

The five people, all tenants who rent rooms in the house, were unharmed. They heard a strange noise immediately before the collapse and were then unable to get out without the assistance of the Palma Fire Brigade as rubble had blocked the front door.

Palma town hall technicians and the fire brigade returned to the building on Wednesday to inspect it and establish the reason for the collapse.