Over the summer, twelve German police officers will have stints in Palma. Working with the National Police, they will be on hand to assist tourists and, for example, to watch out for pickpockets.
Over the summer, twelve German police officers will have stints in Palma. Working with the National Police, they will be on hand to assist tourists and, for example, to watch out for pickpockets.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.