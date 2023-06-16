A total of nine navy and NATO ships will dock in the port of Palma and the Portopí Naval Station from 16 to 18 June, after taking part in manoeuvres that are taking place these days in the Balearic Sea with more than 4,500 troops, 21 ships, a submarine, 18 aircraft and 80 marine infantry vehicles.

These ships took part in the Flotex-23 advanced navy exercise, which took place in the Balearic Sea between 5 and 16 June, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence. Specifically, the navy ships Castilla, Patiño, Canarias, Furor and Las Palmas are scheduled to stop over on Friday 16 June.

In addition, the NATO Standing Naval Grouping No. 2 (SNMG-2) frigates James E. Williams from the USA and Carabiniere from Italy and the NATO Standing Naval Mine Action Grouping No. 2 (SNMCMG-2) ships Güngör Durmus from Turkey and Alghero from Italy will also arrive.

The commanding officer of this force, the commander of the High Readiness Maritime Headquarters, Vice Admiral José María Núñez Torrente, will visit the local authorities, both civilian and military.

The ship Castilla can be visited during its stay at the Ribera de San Carlos dock on Saturday 17 June from 12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm. The ship Furor, docked at the Portopí Naval Station, will open its doors on Saturday the 17th of June from 12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm, and on Sunday the 18th of June, from 12pm to 2pm.