The superyacht belonging to the Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar and unofficial heir presumptive to Emir of Qatar, Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, is currently sailing round Mallorca and has been off Puerto Portals.

The 80 metre Yasmine of the Sea is listed at number 186 in the world rankings for largest yachts.

She is the 22nd-largest yacht built by Oceanco in the Netherlands.

Sheikh Abdullah is a son of the former Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Sheikha Noora bint Khalid Al Thani.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University in 2010.

On 11 November 2014, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appointed Abdullah to the post of Deputy Emir, unofficially making him heir to the throne of Qatar.

Emir Tamim is one day expected to appoint one of his own sons as Crown Prince.