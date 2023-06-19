The world’s wealthiest people are continuing to flock to Mallorca and elsewhere in the Balearics this summer.

Over the weekend, the 90-metre Phoenix 2 cruised into Mallorcan waters.

The spectacular superyacht belongs to Sebastian Kulczyk, a Polish billionaire businessman, and the son of Jan Kulczyk, who was the richest man in Poland, and Grażyna Kulczyk.

He is president of Kulczyk Investments and specializes in the new technology sector.

As of August 2022, his net worth was estimated at US$1.3 billion.

At age 19, Kulczyk received hundred thousand PLN from his parents and started network of Internet cafes called e24.pl, but he failed.

He then went on to establish an interactive marketing agency GoldenSubmarine.

From 2009 to 2010, he worked for Lazard investment bank in London, and at the digital media unit of Sony BMG in New York.

In December 2013, after returning from US, he became president of Kulczyk Investments, a company that was the foundation of his father’s business, replacing Dariusz Mioduski who was in charge of the company from 2008. Jan Kulczyk delegated management to his son a year and a half before he died.

He is the founder of Manta Ray VC, which is investing in the new technology sector.

He initiated a number of projects focused on supporting Polish startups.

He is also the originator of InCredibles accelerating program, and serves as President of Jutronauci project’s chapter.

His initiative has led to the emergence of Singularity University in Poland for the first time.