A 53-year-old driver died on Tuesday afternoon after his cement truck hit a wall and overturned on the MA-3330 between Petra and Son Serra de Marina.

The accident occurred around 1pm. Firefighters finally succeeded in getting the driver out of the cabin, and medics then spent an hour attempting to revive him.

The road was closed for some considerable time between the junction with the MA-12, the main road to Arta, and the roundabout in Petra for the MA-3320 and MA-3340. Accidents on this road are not uncommon.