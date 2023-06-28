The Red Arrows are heading for Minorca again. They will perform their fifth show on the island on September 26. The venue will be the same as in 2018 centering on ''En Caragol'' between Punta Prima and Bini Beca. Thousands of people are expected to watch the display.

The Red Arrows have a prominent place in British popular culture, with their aerobatic displays a fixture of British summer events. The badge of the Red Arrows shows the aircraft in their trademark diamond nine formation, with the motto Éclat, a French word meaning "brilliance" or "excellence".

Initially, they were equipped with seven Folland Gnat trainers inherited from the RAF Yellowjacks display team. This aircraft was chosen because it was less expensive to operate than front-line fighters. In their first season, they flew at 65 shows across Europe. In 1966, the team was increased to nine members, enabling them to develop their Diamond Nine formation. In late 1979, they switched to the BAE Hawk trainer. The Red Arrows have performed over 4,800 displays in 57 countries worldwide.

After their display in Minorca they will head to Gibraltar.