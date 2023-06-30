The environmental group GOB Mallorca has asked the administrations to set limits on the noise and speed of jet skis.

The Balearics has recently been awarded two “black flags” in the report published by Ecologists in Action which highlights areas on the Spanish coastline with environmental problems.

GOB has referred to this document pointing out that the first black flag was awarded for the “bad management” due to the “proliferation and lack of control of jet skis in recent years”.

The second black flag was awarded to Ses Salines due to “noise pollution, with the recent night-time nautical parties” which GOB denounced in May.

Night-time parties and boat parties in general are a prohibited activity within the areas of environmental importance in the Balearics. But according to GOB, in the area of Colònia de Sant Jordi, close to the Cabrera National Park, there are frequent incidents of “noise nuisance”.

GOB has asked the competent authorities to “monitor these actions to guarantee a space that respects the environment and its biodiversity, as well as the rest of the people who enjoy the beaches and coastline”.

In relation to jet skis, the GOB said they are not “surprised” by the “concern of Ecologists in Action” since “there are many jet skis that do not comply with the restrictions” and that “the situation worsens when bad practices occur within protected marine areas”.