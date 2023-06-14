Ecologistas en Acción, the confederation of over 300 ecologist groups in Spain, has awarded Mallorca two black flags for 2023. One is for the proliferation and lack of control of jet skis, the other is for Colonia Sant Jordi because of night parties on boats.

The annual awards are backed up by an annual report, in which the ecologists highlight mismanagement and pollution in some parts of Mallorca's coast.

Jet skis, they say, are not just a source of noise pollution, they also constitute a threat to the safety of swimmers, while their incursion into protected areas "occurs frequently and causes disturbances to fragile species such as turtles". Ecologistas en Acción maintain that businesses which organise group excursions with jet skis are flourishing, something which represents a threat to marine fauna reproduction and well-being.

With regard to Colonia Sant Jordi, the report refers to boat parties that take place in the area and echoes complaints from residents and from authorised companies that comply with regulations. A clear message is sent to the Balearic government. A discourse of opting for quality tourism is usually used as an objective for administrations' "peculiar concept of sustainability, something that remains in question due to the apparent impunity and persistence of situations such as those described".

Ses Salines town hall last week approved new ordinance for the beaches that is designed to prevent "excesses" experienced in the past summers. This includes a ban on all types of music device likely to cause annoyance.

On the boat parties, in early May there was an all-night party involving nineteen boats. Ecologistas en Acción's black flag appears to imply that these parties occur regularly, when this isn't the case.

The black flags have been awarded for several years. Mallorca has typically been awarded at least one. In 2022, there were two - one for "a multitude of problems" at Portocolom's beach, the other for the impact of large boats in Puerto Alcudia.