The National Police in Manacor report having arrested a 45-year-old Irish woman for child neglect.

The woman was with her five-year-old daughter, who was left alone in their hotel while she went out drinking. Police sources indicate that the woman was drinking from morning to night and that other tourists at the hotel had taken it upon themselves to care for the child and ensure that she was fed and supervised.

At one point, hotel staff refused to allow her to have any more alcohol because she was so drunk. On Tuesday last week, the National Police were called in. Officers went to her room. She could barely stand up. She was arrested and social services were notified. They took care of the girl until the following day, when her father arrived from Ireland.

Neither the hotel nor the resort in Manacor have been named.