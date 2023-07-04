A 61-year-old man was run over and killed on the Via Cintura in Palma on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 7.15 near the Son Moix exit in the direction of the airport. The man was a truck driver. The truck had broken down and was parked on the hard shoulder with its emergency lights on.

The driver was hit by a car which failed to stop. Witnesses took images of the car; these are being made available to the police.

Medics spent half an hour attempting to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.