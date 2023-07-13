On Tuesday evening, a car passenger videoed a man riding a scooter on the hard shoulder of the Via Cintura in Palma.
The video was taken near the Son Hugo exit, a point on the Via Cintura where traffic is at its heaviest. As well as being illegal to ride a scooter on a motorway, he wasn't wearing the mandatory reflective vest or a helmet. It was, to say the least, extremely dangerous.
The riding of scooters is, in general, limited to bike lanes and to roads with a maximum 30km/h speed limit.
