Cala Bona, Mallorca

The beach in Cala Bona. (Archive.) | Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterSon Servera13/07/2023 21:38
A female tourist drowned on Thursday evening in Cala Bona.

The incident occurred around 7.15pm. Beachgoers went to the woman's assistance and started attempts to revive her.

Son Servera police and medics arrived, continued with resuscitation efforts but were unable to save her.