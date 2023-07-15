A doctoral thesis by Maria Febrer of the University of the Balearic Islands has examined the impact of invasive snakes in Mallorca and the Balearics. She has studied five species, two of which - the viperine water snake and the false smooth snake - have been in the Balearics for many centuries and are not considered to be invasive, albeit that they are not common to all the islands; only Mallorca and Menorca.
Greater control of invasive snakes in Mallorca needed
Only two species are considered to now be native
