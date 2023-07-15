A 41-year-old Malian man was arrested on Friday afternoon after he snatched the handbag of a woman who was having lunch on the terrace of Vermutería San Jaime on the Paseo Mallorca in Palma.
Around quarter past three, he entered the restaurant and went to the bathroom. On leaving, he took the handbag. The restaurant owner saw what happened, ran after him and intercepted him. He tried to bite one of the owner's hands but was then put on the ground and held by a customer and a trainee Campanet police officer who was off duty.
The National Police arrived and arrested him. It was established that he lives in a shelter in Palma and was arrested last week for breaking and entering.
"He was arrested last week for breaking and entering." Doesn't that tell you everything? He's already on bail for a criminal offence and still he commits another offence. These thieves have nothing to lose and the punishments have to be more severe. They arrive on the island with nothing and nowhere to live or reside. A night in a prison cell is no disincentive. Quite the reverse, it's probably the only place in his situation where he can get a safe night's sleep. There are jobs on the island and some pay cash in hand but this guy wants the easy route. If he's deported who pays for the flight or the sail? If he's sent to prison, the Spanish tax payer has to support him via taxes for the duration. As it is, he'll be back on the streets soon enough and up to his old thieving ways. And someone's life will be disrupted or holiday ruined. Solutions are needed. The status quo isn't working.