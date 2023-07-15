A 41-year-old Malian man was arrested on Friday afternoon after he snatched the handbag of a woman who was having lunch on the terrace of Vermutería San Jaime on the Paseo Mallorca in Palma.

Around quarter past three, he entered the restaurant and went to the bathroom. On leaving, he took the handbag. The restaurant owner saw what happened, ran after him and intercepted him. He tried to bite one of the owner's hands but was then put on the ground and held by a customer and a trainee Campanet police officer who was off duty.

The National Police arrived and arrested him. It was established that he lives in a shelter in Palma and was arrested last week for breaking and entering.