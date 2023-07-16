Asleep in a car in Mallorca

Makeshift sleeping accommodation.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterFelanitx16/07/2023 12:09
On his way to buy the newspaper and some bread on Sunday morning, a Portocolom resident was somewhat surprised to see legs sticking out of the boot of a car.

When he went closer, he realised that two people were asleep inside the car. The rear seats had been folded down in order to provide makeshift sleeping accommodation.

He and others were concerned that the two were ok. But they appeared to be perfectly fine and in the land of nod.