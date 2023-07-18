The Bulletin reported yesterday that environmentalists have been vandalising trappings of the wealthy in Ibiza, including a super yacht, a beachclub, a private jet and a top of the range luxury car.

🔥🔥 Cómete a los mega-ricos



Aquí está el vídeo esperado de la acción esta mañana al yate de la heredera de #walmart . pic.twitter.com/KufSltaMHn — FuturoVegetal🍒 (@FuturoVegetal) July 16, 2023

The incidents even made headline news in the UK on Monday night.

Walmart billionaire, Nancy Walton's super yacht being sprayed caught the most attention.

The $300 million yacht was sprayed red and white by climate activists in Spain. The group Futuro Vegetal, part of Extinction Rebellion, also held up a sign saying, “You consume, others suffer.”

Kaos is owned by the billionaire Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie. According to Yacht Bible, the ship has four decks and can sleep 31 guests and 45 crew.

It has 16 guest cabins and costs up to $30 million a year to run.

The group posted images and videos of the attack on Instagram, writing: “The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads us to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class.”

All of those involved have been arrested.