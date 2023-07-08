The award-winning 62m super yacht Rio, which was built by CRN in Italy at their Ancona shipyard is cruising Mallorca.

Her interior is styled by design house Pulina Exclusive Interiors and she was delivered to her mystery owner in May 2022.

This luxury vessel’s exterior design is the work of Omega Architects.

Rio has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests in six suites comprising two VIP cabins.

She is also capable of carrying up to 15 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Her features include an elevator, underwater lights, beach club, gym, deck jacuzzi, WiFi and air conditioning.

Her top speed is 15.0 kn and she boasts a maximum range of 4500.0 nm when navigating at cruising speed, with power coming from two Caterpillar diesel engines.