On Thursday, a woman was sentenced to fifteen months for causing the death of her boyfriend in Palma in March 2021.

Shortly after midnight on March 12, the woman was reversing her car in the Son Valentí industrial estate. Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Vito di Giovanni, jumped onto the car's bonnet. She stopped but then continued driving. She performed a U-turn and he fell off. He suffered head injuries and died the following day.

She was arrested by the National Police in Barcelona at the end of April 2021. A Barcelona court released her after taking her statement. Charged with reckless manslaughter, she heard the decisions of the court on Thursday via videoconference link from Lleida.

As well as the sentence, her driving licence was withdrawn for two and a half years. Her insurance company has compensated the relatives of Vito di Giovanni.