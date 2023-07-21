Calvia Guardia Civil have arrested two men of Irish nationality for having allegedly sexually assault a tourist in a hotel in Magalluf.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a report was received from a young English woman who claimed she had been sexually assaulted by two men in a hotel room in Magalluf, according to the Guardia Civil in a statement.

She told them that two men had sexually abused her and was taken to Son Espases Hospital.

With the information provided by the victim, agents from the group specialising in sexual crimes in Calvia opened an investigation and found out that the alleged suspects were no longer in the hotel where the aggression had taken place, as they had left to return to their country.

Guardia Civil officers went to Palma Airport, found the two individuals and arrested them in the boarding area of a flight bound for Dublin. After being taken to court, they were remanded in custody on Thursday.

The victim, after being cared for Son Espases Hospital and with the assistance of the Guardia Civil has since returned to the UK while the investigation continues in Palma.