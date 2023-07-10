The Calvia Guardia Civil on Sunday morning arrested a Briton at Palma airport accused of raping his girlfriend in the bathroom of a hotel in Magalluf.

The 38 year-old was about to board a plane bound for England.

The British victim, aged 24 was taken to Son Espases hospital for an examination.

The alleged sexual assault took place at around six o’clock on Sunday morning, according to the Guardia Civil.

The man was staying with his partner in a three-star hotel in Torrenova and according to the victim, he forced himself on her in the bathroom.

The Guardia Civil opened an investigation and discovered that the suspect rushed to the airport after committing the sexual assault.

The man was arrested at around 11 a.m. in Son Sant Joan airport when he was trying to board a plane home.