Officers from the Homicide Group of the National Police Force have taken charge of the investigation into the discovery of two bodies in Manacor. At around one o'clock midday on Monday, a neighbour alerted the emergency teams to the presence of two lifeless bodies in an open field. They were two men who, due to the high temperatures of recent days, were in a high degree of decomposition.

As soon as the incident was brought to their attention, numerous National Police patrols went to the scene of the incident. The judicial authorities were then informed of what had happened. The Scientific Police, the Homicide Group and the forensic expert from the judicial district of Manacor also arrived to take charge of the investigation and analysis of the corpses. The exact spot where the bodies were found is located in an open field in Miquel Llabrés street in Manacor. The bodies were found seated, one on a sofa and the other on a wooden chair. The area was covered with cardboard and there was a lot of dirt.

The Homicide Group is not ruling out any theories and all lines of investigation are open. One of the deceased has already been identified as he had a missing persons report filed 13 days ago. He is a member of a well-known family in the capital of Llevant. As soon as the news of the appearance of the two lifeless bodies of two men and the identity of one of them was revealed, the area was filled with family members, relatives and friends of the family clan, where there were scenes of tension and nervousness.