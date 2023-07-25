A member of staff at a Palma clinic has been detained by police after he asked a woman patient to strip naked and carry out a series of poses. He is also accused of touching her groin. The woman had gone to the medical centre and was surprised when she was told by the medical staff member to take all her clothes off.

She was then instructed to carry out various poses. The medical centre has ordered a full investigation and the staff member has been arrested by police. The incident has shocked staff at the centre.