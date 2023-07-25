A member of staff at a Palma clinic has been detained by police after he asked a woman patient to strip naked and carry out a series of poses. He is also accused of touching her groin. The woman had gone to the medical centre and was surprised when she was told by the medical staff member to take all her clothes off.
2 comments
"She was surprised when told to strip....." Is she stupid? Couldn't she use a modicum of common sense to figure that being naked wasn't necessary for the medical examination? Honestly, I do sometimes wonder how some people get up in the morning.
Hopefully its not another case of false accusation