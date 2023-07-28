Liberty Seguros organised a brunch meeting in Málaga with its main brokers engaged in the Expatriates segment along the Costa del Sol, where the excellent results of the first half of the year were applauded and a very positive outlook for the second half of the year was discussed.

This meeting forms part of a round of meetings with its Expatriates insurance brokers throughout Spain, particularly in coastal areas such as Levante, Murcia and Almeria, Costa Brava, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

The Expatriates segment encompasses foreign residents in Spain who are real estate owners, tenants or simply spend long and alternate periods in the country. Expatriates constitute one of the groups in which Liberty has a more solid and differential presence in the market that is not only built on a technology-driven, product and advice-based commercial model, but also sustained by a network of brokers who are consolidated and highly specialised in the needs of this group.

Liberty's premium volume in this segment grew by 10.5% between January and June 2023, standing at 42 million euros in car, home and miscellaneous premiums. This solid performance arose from new customers and renewals of existing policies.

Jesús Núñez, Executive Director of Distribution and Sales at Liberty Seguros in Europe, pointed out that “this positive performance reflects the long-standing and trusting partnership between Liberty and its brokers” and also “a unique business model that provides brokers with Liberty's digital and data analytics knowledge and capabilities so they can further develop their businesses”. On this point, Jesús Núñez reiterated his “absolute commitment to brokers”, who “are at the heart of offering customers a policy best suited to their needs”.

Rafael Nadales, Regional Director for the Expatriates segment, hailed the excellent results of the first half of the year, which he views as “proof of just how successful Liberty's model can be combined with the support we give to brokers so they can respond quickly to customers' needs and develop their business through their knowledge and closeness with their customers”. He also explained that “the Expatriates segment holds great growth potential, so we expect a second half of the year with plenty of opportunities”.

Specialised advice for Expatriates and digital nomads

Liberty Seguros carries a comprehensive range of flexible and modular insurance policies for foreigners working or temporarily residing in Spain. This group also includes digital nomads, who can work in Spain on temporary visas since the entry into force last December of the Spanish Startup Ecosystem Promotion Act, more commonly referred to as the Startup Act.

Some of the modular insurance policies Liberty can offer to the Expatriates segment include car, home, life and accident policies, including options such as Europe-wide car insurance coverage with claims and assistance from kilometre 0, temporary quarterly insurance for number plates in EU countries, Switzerland, Norway, Canada and the USA, or coverage for theft at home or in a public place.

Liberty is a leading Expatriate insurance provider in Spain through the combination of business knowledge, the insurer's technological capabilities and the experience of a broker network mostly comprising expatriates working in Spain who can provide a professional and personalised service to customers in their own language.