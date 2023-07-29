The near century-old Mallorcan beer Rosa Blanca is going to be brewed in the UK which means the millions of British fans of the island will always be able to get a taste of the island they love.

According to The Grocer, Damm is all set to launch Rosa Blanca lager in UK at 3.4% abv.

Billed as ‘crisp and refreshing’ with a ‘characteristic hint of citrus’, the beer will launch next month.

Since 1927 and for decades, Rosa Blanca has refreshed Mallorca brewing different varieties of beers such as Pilsen, Munich or Balearic or the Balearic Bock.

However, with the the arrival of the tourist boom of the 1960s, its small volume prevented it from competing with the big breweries on the island.

But it has made a huge comeback with its Hoppy Lager, a beer of low fermentation (lager) with a characteristic touch of hops.

It is smooth, refreshing and with an intense aroma.

Rosa Blanca is made with the traditional ingredients of a lager beer: malt of ordi, blat de moro, rice and hops, rice and hops. It is a balanced and creamy with hints of notes of lightly roasted cereals.

At the end of the production process, during the maturation phase of the beer, hops of the Citra are added.

Thanks to its freshness, this is a beer that also perfeclty accompanies meat-based dishes and spicy sauces.

Spain is now Europe’s second-largest beer producer, behind Germany, boosted by a rebound in the tourism sector in 2022.

With over 41 million hectoliters of beer produced, the equivalent of 1,645 Olympic-sized swimming pools, Spain is now Europe’s second-largest beer producer.

But Spaniards are also drinkers, with an average of 58 liters of beer per capita in 2022, equivalent to 15cL per day.

According to a study by Cerveceros de Espana, Spain’s brewers’ association, in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, beer consumption has reached its highest level in over ten years, with 42 million hectoliters consumed in 2022.

It accounts for an increase of nearly 20 percent compared to the 35 million hectoliters drunk in 2012.

The report explains this increase to a number of factors, including tourism.

The number of tourists doubled between 2021, a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2022.

Average consumption now stands at 58 liters per capita, making it the fourth highest in Europe behind the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria, according to Statista.

Other factors behind Spain’s record figures include the high temperatures of 2022 and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which beer consumption at home increased.

Beer is consumed 90% of the time with meals, according to Cerveceros de Espana, which believes that beer is an integral part of the Mediterranean diet, an argument often put forward by the alcohol industry against the harms of alcohol consumption.