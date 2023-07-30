The Asinem association of installers in the Balearics says that some 70% of its 510 associate companies have a shortage of qualified personnel. This is a reason why there is a waiting time of at least a month for air-conditioning systems to be installed.

The association's manager, Mayra Argüelles, adds that demand has increased by 30% this year compared with 2022 and that this demand became evident at the end of April, when temperatures were reaching 30C.

She explains that solar panels can require the replacement of air-conditioning equipment with more modern systems and that much of this equipment in the Balearics "is quite old". There has also been increased demand for repairs. The age of some systems makes them almost obsolete and susceptible to breaking down.