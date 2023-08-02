Palma town hall is to raise a tender with new specifications for the management of the city's six newsstands.

Located in Plaça Progrés, Plaça Mercat, La Rambla, Plaça Joan Carles I, Plaça Espanya and Porta de Sant Antoni, the future of the newsstands was threatened when the company with the concession, Nova Área, announced in July 2022 that it would not enter a new tender process.

After twelve years as the concession holder, the company argued that the newsstands were no longer financially viable and it was critical of the town hall's unwillingness to negotiate new conditions. As the concession was due to expire in August 2022, the town hall responded by saying that it would process a new tender as a matter of urgency. Nova Área agreed to maintain the service on a provisional basis while new specifications were drafted and on the understanding that the matter would be resolved as soon as possible.

A year on, and the new administration at the town hall says that the newsstands are a priority and that the new specifications and tender will be published before the end of the summer. These specifications will include lower charges to the winning bidder and permission for a range of services/products that at present cannot be offered. Among the possibilities are the sale of drinks and prepared food, ATMs and the display of advertising.

Nova Área hasn't as yet confirmed that it will bid when the new tender is raised, but the town hall is confident that it will do so, noting the company's "extensive experience".