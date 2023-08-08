If you own a home in Ses Salines you are going to have little trouble selling it, according to a survey carried out by property portal idealista. The beachside area, famous for the Colonia San Jordi, is the most searched around on the island for home sales by foreigners, according to idealista.

Cala d´Or and Deya are also hugely popular. In the case of Deya, 75 percent of people who searched for a home in area, were none Spanish.

Together with the nearby town of Colonia Sant Jord’, Ses Salines is well known for the production of salt, particularly by the invading Romans. The name of the town is derived from this activity and literally means ‘source of salt’. It is also very close to the top beach of Es Trenc.

Deya was made famous by the British poet Robert Graves who lived there for many years.