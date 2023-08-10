Bus involved with a collision with a car in Alcudia, Mallorca

The accident was in Alcudia town. | Policia Local d'Alcudia

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterAlcudia10/08/2023 08:03
Four passengers required hospital treatment on Wednesday night after their bus collided with a car in Alcudia.

The accident occurred around 10.20 in Alcudia town. Due to the impact and braking, the passengers suffered blows and whiplash. They were taken to the hospital in Playa de Muro.

The driver of the car didn't stop. Police are attempting to locate him or her and are examining bus cameras.