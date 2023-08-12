Andratx town hall will be submitting a report to the Council of Mallorca's heritage department about graffiti on the small house next to the Cala En Basset tower in Sant Elm.

The graffiti was discovered on Saturday morning. The town hall was quick to condemn vandalism of this type and the destruction of historical heritage in the municipality. It wants the Council to take swift action.

This was the second case of graffiti vandalism in the space of a few days. Earlier this week, graffiti appeared on the Cap Andritxol tower. The town hall has already sent a report to the Council of Mallorca regarding this. It is meanwhile stressing the importance of caring for and respecting historical heritage, "as it belongs to all of us".