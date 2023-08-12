Major panic in Formentera.

At around 6 p.m. the yacht began to burn at the stern. The boat, which is more than 20 metres long, was anchored in the area around Cavall d’en Borràs opposite Beso Beach and the Tiburón restaurant, one of the most fashionable and famous places on the island.

The flames spread throughout the yacht in a matter of minutes, turning it into a fireball that created a huge column of smoke that was visible from neighbouring Ibiza. The Maritime Safety Agency mobilised one of the vessels to fight the fire.



The same sources indicated that no personal injuries or damage to other vessels were reported.

But the Bulletin was told that the yacht is of an age that it will sink and potentially cause serious pollution.