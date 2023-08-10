The superyacht Rising Sun dropped anchored in the Bay of Palma on Wednesday night causing quite a sensation. Rising Sun has been owned since 2010 by entertainment tycoon David Geffen, who had bought a half share of the yacht initially in late 2006. He is one of the founders of Dreamworks and has a fortune estimated at 10 billion dollars.

A gym, a basketball court, a wine cellar and a movie theatre are among the yacht's 82 rooms.

W magazine listed some of the guests on Geffen's yacht: Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Julia Roberts, Maria Shriver, Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams, Martin Short, Diane Sawyer, Diane von Furstenberg, Karlie Kloss, Peter Harrington-Cressman, Jen Meyer, Josh Kushner, and Sir Paul McCartney. Geffen and his crew of 45 self-isolated in the Grenadines on Rising Sun during the COVID-19 pandemic, which drew some media controversy.

As soon as she anchored in the Bay one of her tenders operated a regular shuttle service between the yacht and Cala Gamba yacht club. Eye witnesses say that luggage was being off-loaded from the yacht into three black vans. Rising Sun was designed by Jon Bannenberg, and built in 2004 by Germany's Lürssen at their Bremen shipyard

