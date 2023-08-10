The Rising Sun in Mallorca.
Amazon tycoon takes delivery of his new yacht in Mallorca

The Rising Sun in Mallorca.

Jason Moore10/08/2023 12:52
W0

Tender approaches Cala Gamba yacht club.

The superyacht Rising Sun dropped anchored in the Bay of Palma on Wednesday night causing quite a sensation. Rising Sun has been owned since 2010 by entertainment tycoon David Geffen, who had bought a half share of the yacht initially in late 2006. He is one of the founders of Dreamworks and has a fortune estimated at 10 billion dollars.

A gym, a basketball court, a wine cellar and a movie theatre are among the yacht's 82 rooms.

Related news

Wolf of Wall Street and Spiderman splash out in the Balearics!

More related news

W magazine listed some of the guests on Geffen's yacht: Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Julia Roberts, Maria Shriver, Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams, Martin Short, Diane Sawyer, Diane von Furstenberg, Karlie Kloss, Peter Harrington-Cressman, Jen Meyer, Josh Kushner, and Sir Paul McCartney. Geffen and his crew of 45 self-isolated in the Grenadines on Rising Sun during the COVID-19 pandemic, which drew some media controversy.

As soon as she anchored in the Bay one of her tenders operated a regular shuttle service between the yacht and Cala Gamba yacht club. Eye witnesses say that luggage was being off-loaded from the yacht into three black vans. Rising Sun was designed by Jon Bannenberg, and built in 2004 by Germany's Lürssen at their Bremen shipyard

Jeff Bezos arrives with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez to Palma

Photo gallery

Amazon tycoon takes delivery of his new yacht in Mallorca

Lady Moura on a trip to Ibiza

Photo gallery

Lady Moura is back