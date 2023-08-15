Drivers in the Son Oms industrial estate in Palma were somewhat surprised to say the least. There was a scooter rider, talking on a phone, minus a reflective vest and sitting down - on a butane gas bottle.

Regulations as to scooter use can be confusing. But in Palma, they are clear enough in stating that (among the various others) you cannot use phones, you must wear a reflective vest and you must stand up.

There is admittedly nothing specific about the transporting of butane gas bottles.