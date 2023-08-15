Drivers in the Son Oms industrial estate in Palma were somewhat surprised to say the least. There was a scooter rider, talking on a phone, minus a reflective vest and sitting down - on a butane gas bottle.
Riding a scooter and a butane gas bottle in Palma
Also in News
- Turkey giving Mallorca a bit of stuffing this summer
- What you need to know about Blue Sharks in Mallorca
- Ex-firefighter arrested for starting forest fires in Mallorca
- Monster 40 kilo jellyfish spotted in the Balearics
- “There’s only one David Beckham,” says his father in Mallorca “but keep an eye on my grandson Romeo”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.