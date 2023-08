The body of a woman was discovered in the sea off Port Adriano on Wednesday morning.

Around 11.15, the body was seen at the entrance to the port. The woman, whose identity has yet to be ascertained, was aged between 50 and 60. She was wearing a bikini. Sunglasses, which may have belonged to her, were found on the beach in Port Adriano.

The Guardia Civil suspect that she died of natural causes.