Today was no ordinary day in Mallorca. As footage of the island being battered by the wind and rain emerged, did anyone wonder what was going on up in the sky?

Estela Orts, known by most of you as Captain Scarlet from the famous Pirates show in Magalluf, took to instagram tonight to share one of the most horrific experiences of her life.

The 'Pirate' had traveled to Alicante to visit her family over the weekend. Little did she know that her flight home would be as terrifiying as it was.

Estela took to Instagram to say:

"Now I am calmer... TODAY I WAS BORN AGAIN. I hope the pilot of the plane reads this: THANK YOU, thank you for what you did today, you didn't have to apologise to us, the minutes felt like forever but in the end it was just a scare. It was the first time in my life that it has ever crossed my mind to think that THIS IS IT.

The flight had been delayed due to the storm in Palma de Mallorca, we waited on the plane until they received the "ok". The take-off was strange for me, at the beginning of the flight we had a bit of turbulence but it was normal. (I had already written to my family (who were a bit scared), because they had seen the storm on the news). UNTIL IT HAPPENED. The plane started to fall. People and children screaming, being sick, I couldn't help crying. I don't know how long that moment lasted but it felt eternal.

Until the pilot managed to stabilise the plane, it was like a roller coaster. Nobody said anything over the loudspeaker about what was happening, even when it was stabilised. Some time passed and the pilot explained why he didn't speak and it seems logical to me why: 130km/h CROSS WINDS. We tried to land and we couldn't, 2 laps around the island and it was impossible to descend, suddenly we stopped seeing the island and started to climb. The pilot decided that the best option was to return to Alicante. 10:30am we took off 12:36pm we landed (Normally the flight lasts 40 min)"

After this, Estela shared video footage of inside the flight, where you can see the plane bouncing around and hear passangers screaming.

Estela is currently in Alicante and has been given a seat on a flight back to Mallorca tomorrow afternoon, as flights for the rest of the day and tomorrow morning have been cancelled.

We wish Estela and everyone travelling to and from the island during this bad weather period a safe journey!