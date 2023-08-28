Alcudia Local Police intervened in a family incident with a man who was very violent yesterday morning.

At first it was reported that a woman had been stabbed in the head by the aggressor and was being rushed to a medical centre with minor injuries, but this information was later denied. Initial reports also stated that the man had taken her six-year-old daughter on a bus and was wearing a bloody shirt.

However, sources from the Guardia Civil reported that it was an episode of violent threats from a neighbour to his sister. For the moment it has not been confirmed whether the man, who is a well-known resident of Alcudia, has been arrested.