Sailboats weathering the storm on Sunday in the bay of Fornells, Minorca.
Palma28/08/2023 13:17
On Monday morning, Salvamento Marítimo officials resumed the search for the German-flagged sailing boat "Makan Angin" with two people on board, a father and son aged 50 and 19. The sailboat had left Cala Galdana at 6am on Sunday, heading towards Cala d'Or, in the south of the island of Mallorca.
This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.
