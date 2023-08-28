On Monday morning, Salvamento Marítimo officials resumed the search for the German-flagged sailing boat "Makan Angin" with two people on board, a father and son aged 50 and 19. The sailboat had left Cala Galdana at 6am on Sunday, heading towards Cala d'Or, in the south of the island of Mallorca.

Salvamento Marítimo received the alert call in the evening, at 6 pm, from a relative of the two crew members, from Germany. He had lost contact with them at 10am. Within minutes, the "Mimosa" rescue boat, based in Porto Colom, was mobilised and a general warning was given to sailors in the Minorca channel, without the 9-metre-long, white-hulled sailing boat being detected.

This morning the "Mimosa" and the rescue boat "Markab", based in the port of Ciutadella, were mobilised again. The helimer 220, from Mallorca, has also joined the search effort to try to find the sailboat from the air.