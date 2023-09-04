There might be an Indian Summer in the UK but it’s still hotter in the Balearics.

The current red haze that covers the skies over Mallorca will continue until at least until Wednesday, although the suspended dust in the atmosphere from Africa will gradually move away from Tuesday night.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has updated the weather forecast and it is expected that temperatures will continue to rise, reaching 35 degrees Celsius in the south of the island.

From Tuesday onwards, the heat will stabilise but it will continue to be hot, with temperatures between 33 and 34 degrees, which will exceed the usual values for the beginning of September.

AEMET is keeping the alert for rough seas in Mallorca active until 18:00 today, although the warnings for rain and storms have all been lifted.

During the early hours of this morning, maximum gusts of 102 kilometres per hour were recorded in Soller, 93 in Cabrera and 91 in Serra d’Alfàbia. There have also been continuous gusts of 75 kilometres per hour in Es Mercadal and 67 at Ibiza airport.

Haze is traditionally an atmospheric phenomenon in which dust, smoke, and other dry particulates suspended in air obscure visibility and the clarity of the sky.

The World Meteorological Organization manual of codes includes a classification of particulates causing horizontal obscuration into categories of fog, ice fog, steam fog, mist, haze, smoke, volcanic ash, dust, sand, and snow.

Sources for particles that cause haze include farming (ploughing in dry weather), traffic, industry, windy weather, volcanic activity and wildfires. Seen from afar (e.g. an approaching airplane) and depending on the direction of view with respect to the Sun, haze may appear brownish or bluish, while mist tends to be bluish grey instead. Whereas haze often is considered a phenomenon occurring in dry air, mist formation is a phenomenon in saturated, humid air. However, haze particles may act as condensation nuclei that leads to the subsequent vapor condensation and formation of mist droplets; such forms of haze are known as "wet haze".

In meteorological literature, the word haze is generally used to denote visibility-reducing aerosols of the wet type suspended in the atmosphere. Such aerosols commonly arise from complex chemical reactions that occur as sulfur dioxide gases emitted during combustion are converted into small droplets of sulfuric acid when exposed.

The reactions are enhanced in the presence of sunlight, high relative humidity, and an absence of air flow (wind). A small component of wet-haze aerosols appear to be derived from compounds released by trees when burning, such as terpenes. For all these reasons, wet haze tends to be primarily a warm-season phenomenon. Large areas of haze covering many thousands of kilometers may be produced under extensive favorable conditions each summer.

Haze often occurs when suspended dust and smoke particles accumulate in relatively dry air. When weather conditions block the dispersal of smoke and other pollutants they concentrate and form a usually low-hanging shroud that impairs visibility and may become a respiratory health threat if excessively inhaled. Industrial pollution can result in dense haze, which is known as smog.

Since 1991, haze has been a particularly acute problem in Southeast Asia. The main source of the haze has been smoke from fires occurring in Sumatra and Borneo which dispersed over a wide area. In response to the 1997 Southeast Asian haze, the ASEAN countries agreed on a Regional Haze Action Plan (1997) as an attempt to reduce haze.

In 2002, all ASEAN countries signed the Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution, but the pollution is still a problem there today. Under the agreement, the ASEAN secretariat hosts a co-ordination and support unit. During the 2013 Southeast Asian haze, Singapore experienced a record high pollution level, with the 3-hour Pollutant Standards Index reaching a record high of 401.

In the United States, the Interagency Monitoring of Protected Visual Environments (IMPROVE) program was developed as a collaborative effort between the US EPA and the National Park Service in order to establish the chemical composition of haze in National Parks and establish air pollution control measures in order to restore the visibility of the air to pre-industrial levels.

In addition to the severe health issues caused by haze from air pollution, dust storm particles, and bush fire smoke, reduction in irradiance is the most dominant impact of these sources of haze and a growing issue for photovoltaic production as the solar industry grows.[6] Smog also lowers agricultural yield and it has been proposed that pollution controls could increase agricultural production in China.[7] These effects are negative for both sides of agrivoltaics (the combination of photovoltaic electricity production and food from agriculture).