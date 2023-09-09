The Balearic president, Marga Prohens, has expressed her solidarity with the Moroccan people following the earthquake that struck central Morocco on Friday. "We send a message of strength from the Balearic government and from all the citizens of the Balearic Islands."

She explained on Saturday morning that the government is coordinating with the Spanish government delegate in the Balearics and is in contact with the residents of the islands who have relatives in Morocco. "All my solidarity with Morocco in the face of the tragic earthquake. I have conveyed the government's support in these difficult times to the Moroccan consul. We are in contact with families on the islands and I have analysed the situation with the government delegate."

The Union of Moroccans Association has called a rally for Saturday evening in support of those affected by the earthquake. This will be in Palma's Plaça Espanya at 7pm. A minute's silence will be observed for the victims and their families.

Latest reports from Morocco put the number of deaths caused by the earthquake, which measured 6.8 on the Richter Scale, at 1,037.